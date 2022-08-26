First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 82.0% in August

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $368,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FNK stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,365. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

