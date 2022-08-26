First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

