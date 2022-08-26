First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 2,060.2% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 2,060.2% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 259,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 80,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,622. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

