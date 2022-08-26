First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 2,176.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,156,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 65,221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000.

