First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $71.60.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
