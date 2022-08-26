First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter.

