First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

