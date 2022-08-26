First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

