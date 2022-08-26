Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLGMF remained flat at $15.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

