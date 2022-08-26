FLEX Trading Down 42.7% This Week (FLEX)

FLEX (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One FLEX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLEX has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLEX has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

About FLEX

FLEX was first traded on February 20th, 2019. FLEX’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom.

Buying and Selling FLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books. Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

