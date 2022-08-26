Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 226,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

