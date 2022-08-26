Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £138 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £145.32 ($175.59).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

LON FLTR opened at £109.40 ($132.19) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,758.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,969.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.24 billion and a PE ratio of -46.26. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

