FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

FlypMe (FYP) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $552,435.56 and $1,135.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081946 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

