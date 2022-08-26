Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,329,060.14 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

