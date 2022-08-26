Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

