Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 384,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 238,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 424,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.