Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Forge Global Stock Up 1.8 %

FRGE stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $365,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 319,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forge Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

