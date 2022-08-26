Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 800 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $68.48. 581,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

