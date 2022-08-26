Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Reaches $0.0210

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a total market capitalization of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.