Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Reaches $0.0210

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a total market capitalization of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
About Fortress Lending
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Fortress Lending Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.