Fractal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,442.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $470,264.97 and $23,442.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
