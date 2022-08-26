Fractal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,442.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $470,264.97 and $23,442.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

