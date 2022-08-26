Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $319,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $127.87. 67,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,248. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $122.38 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

