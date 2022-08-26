Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 45,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,338. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.