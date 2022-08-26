Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 45,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,338. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 94.6% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,103,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

