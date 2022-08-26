Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.41% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,392,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2,222.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

