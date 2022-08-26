Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the July 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.6 days.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.67.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

