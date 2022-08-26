Frontline Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Frontline Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE FRO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 90,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,670. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.57.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
