Frontline Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Frontline Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FRO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 90,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,670. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.