Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Frontline Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

