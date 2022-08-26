Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
Frontline Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 0.19.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Frontline
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.