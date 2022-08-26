Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 109,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,670. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

