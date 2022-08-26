Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.29. 540,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,648,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -1.15.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 81,078 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 33.8% during the first quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 1,067,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,169 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $21,859,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $109,295,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

