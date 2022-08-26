Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the July 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

FULTP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.