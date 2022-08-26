Function X Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Function X has a market cap of $107.82 million and $715,116.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,664.10 or 0.99928573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057257 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025675 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

