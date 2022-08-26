Futureswap (FST) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Futureswap (FST) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. Futureswap has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $66,358.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00129339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00079606 BTC.

About Futureswap

FST is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

