FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Reaches $12.01

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $12.01 or 0.00057914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $8,996.91 and $30,044.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00804082 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016859 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
