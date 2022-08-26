FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Lowered by Analyst

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Pi Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 1.2 %

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.60 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$231.06 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

