G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 502,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 487,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,096. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

