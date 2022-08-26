Gains Associates (GAINS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,942.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $112,942.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.