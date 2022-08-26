Gains Associates (GAINS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,942.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $112,942.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.
Gains Associates Coin Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Gains Associates Coin Trading
