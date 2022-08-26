Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0546 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Gala has a market cap of $381.23 million and $192.40 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00078281 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.