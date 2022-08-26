Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 230.0% in August

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GAXY remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.62.
About Galaxy Next Generation
