Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 230.0% in August

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GAXY remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 80,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

