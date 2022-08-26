Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $95.14 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.