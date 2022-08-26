Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.20

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 8322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.