Gas Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00012201 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $26.25 million and $4.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

