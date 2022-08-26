General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

