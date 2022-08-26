GeoDB Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $410,362.47 and $3,525.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081596 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.