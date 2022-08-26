Gitcoin (GTC) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00011410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $34.86 million and $5.46 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

