Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.16

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.16 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.16). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.99 ($0.16), with a volume of 470 shares.

Glanbia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Articles

