Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of GLBZ traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

