Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Gentherm worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.