Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Lindsay comprises 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Lindsay by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

