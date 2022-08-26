Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $31.17 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,770 shares during the period. RadNet comprises approximately 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.48% of RadNet worth $31,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.