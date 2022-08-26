Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,163,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,904,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,756,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,684,000.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 20,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,928. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.