Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 806,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
