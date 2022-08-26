Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 341,218 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

